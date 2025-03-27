Lagos Moves To Provide Quality, Affordable Healthcare

Share

The Lagos State Government yesterday stressed its commitment to providing affordable, quality, and equitable healthcare for residents.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Permanent Secretary Emmanuella Zamba emphasized the importance of public awareness in driving health insurance enrollment.

Zamba highlighted the agency’s initiatives to enhance enrollment, including the Ilera N Tiwa Cooperative initiative, which offers flexible payment options for artisans, traders, and low-income earners.

She also said the IleraEko Academy aims to expand the sales force in the informal sector as well as educate residents on the benefits of enrolling in the scheme. According to her, LASHMA has made significant progress in increasing health insurance coverage in Lagos.

She said as of December 2023, over 923,000 residents had enrolled in the Ilera-Eko scheme. She urged stakeholders, including journalists, to help raise awareness about the importance and benefits of Ilera-Eko.

Zamba said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu brought out an executive order in July of 2024, and that executive order has made Ilera Eko mandatory for all residents.

“Now, this social health insurance plan is the most affordable qualitative plan that you can get anywhere for just a token amount of 15,000 per individual.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

