Lagos Moves To Fix Lekki Road, Holds Stakeholders’ Meeting

The Lagos State Government will on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, hold a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the planned rehabilitation of the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, covering the stretch between Admiralty Junction and Jubilee Bridge, Ajah.

The meeting, convened by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure), will take place at the Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza by Chevron.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the ministry, the engagement aims to brief and involve residents, business owners, transport operators, traditional rulers, and community leaders on the project’s scope and traffic management measures during construction.

Describing the road as a critical infrastructure corridor linking major residential and commercial areas, the statement noted that the rehabilitation aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to improving mobility and delivering durable road networks across Lagos.

“The project underscores the administration’s resolve to enhance infrastructure and the quality of life for Lagosians,” the statement added.

Residents and stakeholders along the corridor were encouraged to attend the meeting and contribute to discussions to ensure smooth implementation and minimal disruption during the rehabilitation process.

The Admiralty Junction–Jubilee Bridge section is among Lagos’ busiest routes, and its repair is expected to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activities in the Lekki-Ajah axis.