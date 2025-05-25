Lagos Monarch Seeks Support For Grassroots Sports

Share

A traditional ruler in Lagos, Oba Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade, Ayodele III called for concerted efforts at reviving grassroots sports development as a veritable platform for spotting and nurturing talents that would represent the country at major international sporting events.

Oba Bamigbade made the call after the final of the Awori Unity Cup football competition which he was the chief sponsor in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to the engineer turned traditional ruler, the aim of the competition was also to ensure unity amongst the Awori-speaking people of Ogun and Lagos States.

Speaking after the event that took place at the Lagos State University (LASU) Sports Complex, Oba Bamgbade who is the Olofin of Isheri Olofin, stated that the tournament that had 32 Awori towns and teams competing surpassed his expectations.

He who lauded participants for their passion, discipline, and spirit of sportsmanship, said; “The event kicked off successfully and we ended with a very interesting match. The quality of the players was impeachable. It shows why they qualified for the finals of the season.

“And I want to imagine that the next edition is going to be better. And we are going to have people from this competition graduate onto the professional stage. So, I think it’s a very nice one. It has been a wonderful tournament. And I believe the next edition is going to be better.”

