Lagos Monarch Seeks Support For Grassroots Sports Devt

A traditional ruler in Lagos, Oba Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade, Ayodele III, has called for increased support for grassroots sports development, describing it as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing talents that could represent Nigeria at major international competitions.

Oba Bamgbade made the call on Wednesday after the final match of the Awori Unity Cup football competition, which he sponsored, held at the Lagos State University (LASU) Sports Complex.

The monarch, who is the Olofin of Isheri Olofin, said the tournament aimed not only to harness sporting talent but also to promote peace and unity among the Awori-speaking communities in Ogun and Lagos States.

“The event kicked off successfully and ended with a very exciting final match. The quality of play was impeccable, which is a testament to why these teams made it to the finals,” the engineer-turned-traditional ruler remarked.

He praised the 32 Awori towns and teams that participated for their discipline, passion, and sportsmanship, noting that the event surpassed his expectations.

“I believe the next edition will be even better. Some of these players have the potential to move on to the professional stage. This has been a wonderful tournament, and I am confident we’ll see greater achievements in the future,” he added.

On the success of the competition, Oba Bamgbade said, “We had two goals: to promote unity among Awori youths and to develop talent. I believe we have achieved both beyond expectations. The unity I witnessed among the youths was remarkable.”

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering social cohesion and unearthing hidden sporting talent. “Events like this bring us together and showcase the rich pool of talent in our communities,” he said.

