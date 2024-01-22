Onilekki of Lekki, HRH Oba Liasim Ogunbekun has commended the CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System (AAS), Jesam Micheal for being a visionary leader by embarking on the first solar-powered estate in Nigeria.

The amiable monarch who received him and some top AAS investors described Jesam as a bundle of potential, a humble, forthright person full of visions, and a barrier-breaker.

The Onilekki of Lekki said he is so happy when his path crosses with Jesam Micheal and the multi-billion naira project he is bringing to Lekki right beside the Dangote refinery.

He, therefore, adopted him as a son of the soil, who has brought development to the heart of Lekki and pledges his support and that of his kingdom to the Solar Powered Estate being embarked upon by Jesam.

The CEO on his part applauded the fatherly role of the monarch since inception. He admitted that his prayers and support from day one were marvelous and that’s what necessitated the visit to the palace

It would be recalled that Jesam Michael is a young vibrant, intelligent Philanthropist, cryptocurrency expert, and forex trader who went viral online when he launched the AAS.

Jesam, widely known as CEO has caused a stir on the internet with a disruptive technology that has never been seen. He single-handedly developed and programmed a robotic system that could trade different cryptocurrency exchanges and secure profit in milliseconds.

He hails from Yakkur Local Government Area in Cross River State, Nigeria. He was born on 12 April. He began his journey into the world of forex and cryptocurrency trading 20 years ago.

In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency and online investments, Jesam Michael has emerged as a pioneering force, leading the charge for transformative change. As the CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System (AAS), his innovative solutions around tokenized digital currency reshape Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Jesam and Afriq Arbitrage System represent a formidable force driving the evolution of Nigeria’s investment narrative. AAS’s focus on blockchain technology and tokenized digital currency aligns with global trends, providing a secure and lucrative avenue for investors.

As the platform continues to grow and expand, it redefines investment landscapes in Nigeria and sets a compelling vision for the future of global investments. Jesam Michael’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and community building positions AAS as a trailblazer in the realm of tokenized digital currency, paving the way for a new era in financial inclusion and sustainability.