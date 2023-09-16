Lagos Monarch Disowns Promoter, Seeks Probe Into Mohbad’s Death

A prominent traditional ruler in Lagos State and the Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has called for a comprehensive probe into the death of a popular singer, Mr. Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

This is coming just as the traditional ruler in a statement issued by his media consultant on Friday distanced himself from a popular music promoter, Mr. Samson Balogun known as Sam Larry.

In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph on Friday, his consultant wrote, “His Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi calls for prompt investigation into the said incidence and a probe into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba in a bid to establish the remote cause of his untimely death.”

The monarch expressed sadness on the death of the popular singer whose death evoked some public passion with accusing fingers being pointed at his record label and the promoter.

Oba Elegushi declared that there was no form of relationship between him and Sam Larry beyond public show of friendship at events owing to the fact that as a public figure, he has no choice than to take photos with whomever seek such from him.

On his relationship with Sam Larry, Oba Elegushi said, “As a public figure and a father to all and especially everyone in His Royal Majesty’s kingdom and domain, taking pictures with Kabiyesi is not proof of any special relationship.

“It is a testament of the open door policy and the approach to traditional leadership which is not peculiar to Oba Saheed Elegushi, any misinterpretation beyond this is a misrepresentation of fact,” the statement concluded.