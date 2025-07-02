Lagos Monarch Dethrones 6 Chiefs For Attending Labour Party Campaign

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, has dethroned six chiefs for attending the campaign flag off of the Labour Party at the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The monarch stated that the chiefs had attended the political event without his consent and had violated palace protocol by impersonating him there.

The affected chiefs are Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro), and Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira).

Others are Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko), and Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere).

The development followed a palace meeting held on Monday, where Oba Oyegbemi declared the chiefs’ actions unacceptable.

In a statement sighted by our correspondent on yesterday, it read, “Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Bales, Balogun, and the Ojora Councils to his ancient Palace for clarification.

“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties.

He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.

“The decisive action of dethroning the six Chiefs underscores his commitment to maintaining order and coherence within his leadership structure.

During this assembly, Kabiyesi also took the opportunity to commend the present Government’s ongoing development initiatives in Ojora Land, expressing his commitment to continue supporting the Administration as it fosters growth and progress for the Kingdom.”

The Lagos monarch, however, affirmed the significance of transparency and collaboration between traditional authorities and their representation in political matters, while reminding all chiefs of their responsibilities while serving under the esteemed Ojora Kingdom.