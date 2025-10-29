Lagos Ministry Rescues Mentally Unstable Woman After Distress Call

The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has rescued a mentally unstable woman following a distress report received through social media.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the Rescue Team swiftly responded after receiving information via Instagram about a well-dressed woman who had taken an Uber ride from Lekki to the Panti Police Station, where she reportedly attempted to file a complaint against the sun.

Upon arrival, the team intervened and safely transported the woman to one of the state-owned rehabilitation centres, where she is currently receiving comprehensive medical and psychological care aimed at aiding her recovery.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, commended the Rescue Team for their prompt and professional response, noting that their quick intervention reflects the Ministry’s dedication to safeguarding the welfare of all residents.

“We remain committed to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring that every Lagosian receives the care and support they need during distress,” the Commissioner stated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Pharm. (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, lauded members of the public for their vigilance and encouraged continued cooperation with the government. She urged residents to report any life-threatening or unusual situations that could endanger individuals.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s “See Something, Say Something” initiative, she advised the public to promptly reach out through the Ministry’s official helpline 0913 205 5075 to report emergencies or welfare-related incidents.

The Lagos State Government reiterated its commitment to supporting mental health awareness, timely intervention, and rehabilitation for persons in distress across the state.