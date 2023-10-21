Lagos Ministry Of Environment Appoints Flood Complaint Desk Officers For 57 LGs, LCDAs

In another demonstration of its commitment to an all-year-round drainage maintenance model, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (M & OE) has announced the appointment of Resident Engineers/Drainage Maintenance Officers to oversee drainage matters in all 57 LG/LCDAs across the state.

The officers, according to the ministry, will serve as flood complaint desk officers, as a way of bringing the government closer to the grassroots.

This ministry thereby urged Lagosians to complement the State Government’s efforts by reporting all cases of drainage blockages, and dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorised places in their neighbourhood to the office of the RE/DMOs

This and other measures in place to mitigate the effect of flooding were revealed by the Commissioner, MOE & WR, Tokunbo Wahab, during a press briefing on the recent flooding situation along the basin of the Ogun River and lagoon coastline held at the Conference Room of the Ministry.

Another action being taken according to Wahab is the reclaiming of lost or encroached drainage Right of Way, which he maintains is necessary in order to ensure that waterways are clean.

He added that the Ministry is determined to sustain statewide dredging of primary and secondary channels/collectors in the State and expansion of existing drainage channels to contain more stormwater.

While educating people about global warming, which had brought about climate change and its contribution to the frequency and intensity of flooding, Whahab also gave assurance of the preparedness of the State to contain any eventuality that may arise with the intensity of the flow of the run-off water from the upland into Lagos.

The Commissioner also allayed fears of Lagosians along the Ogun-Osun river bank following reports of flooding experienced in the areas recently while also advising homeowners to consider relocating as soon as possible to higher grounds.

While sympathising with those affected, Wahab also reassured them that the government is committed to managing the flooding situation to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

Allaying their fear, the Commissioner said information released by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority shows that the envisaged peak of the expected rainfall in October has already been experienced and the inflow from the upstream is reducing gradually, saying this will eventually abate. Similarly, he observed that the volume of water released from January to October 15, 2023, has surpassed the average synthesised Annual Flow Volume of 1770 Mcm against a Gross Storage of 2,274.0Mcm.

Wahab said the height of the Oyan Dam reservoir has significantly dropped from 3.67 m on the 6th of October to 1.02 m on the 14th of October, adding that what was being experienced in Lagos presently is a result of the residual water in the catchment of the Ogun River which will recede with time; the rise in sea level has also reduced the inflow into the lagoon.

Wahab boasted that The government has been responsive to the situation with the step-up of its multifaceted approach to mitigate the effects of the flooding.

He said the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) under the Drainage Maintenance Department of the Ministry is working consistently on black spots and intervention of some critical tertiary drains to enable them to discharge efficiently and act as retention basins.

In his remarks the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu stated that the effort to contain flood remains the responsibility of all, enjoining Lagosians to collaborate with the Government by cleaning the drainages in their frontages and desisting from Indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised places.

He further urged Lagosians to report all cases of drainage blockages, and dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorised places to the Resident Engineers, saying by doing so they are complimenting the State Government efforts so that consolidations can be made on the gains of the 2023 rainy season.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde said the affected areas along the Ogun Osun River are known to be depressed and on the natural path of the stormwater, adding that with the various interventions being put in place residents in the area are assured that in a matter of days, the water will recede.

He said due to urbanisation and human alteration the natural flow of rainwater as designed by God has been changed, saying if not altered some amount of rainfall should drop on green vegetation and some absorbed into the ground while about 30 per cent of rainwater should end up in the drains eventually.