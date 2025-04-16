Lagos Ministries Set For Annual Performance Report

Share

Starting from April 22, 2025, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will commence its annual ministerial press briefing to render an account of stewardship to Lagosians.

The Ministerial Press Briefing, an annual programme organized by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, features a series of press engagements where ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) showcase their achievements over the past twelve months.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, emphasized that the welfare of residents will be a central theme at 2025 event.

He disclosed that the exercise, which is scheduled to take place at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, will run until May 29, 2025.

Highlighting the importance of the exercise for transparency and citizen engagement, Omotoso said:

“Lagosians are invited to actively participate and stay informed as each member of the State Executive Council presents a detailed account of their ministry or agency’s performance.”

“Key projects, impactful initiatives, and the direct benefits of our policies on the lives of residents will be thoroughly highlighted,” he added.

The commissioner underscored the government’s commitment to accountability, describing the platform as a crucial link between the state government and its citizens.

“It is time to tender the government’s scorecard,” he said, noting that “The Sanwo-Olu administration has done so much, and Lagosians will be proud of their Governor.”

He further stated that the briefings provide a unique opportunity for the public to gain firsthand insights into the developmental strides being made across Lagos State under the current administration.

The 40-day-long programme will culminate in a significant address by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on May 29.

“This address will serve as a comprehensive summary of the achievements presented throughout the Ministerial Press Briefing,” Omotoso said.

Encouraging widespread engagement across both traditional and social media platforms, the Information Commissioner reaffirmed the Sanwo-Olu administration’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Lagosians, as clearly articulated in the THEMES+ Agenda—the development blueprint of the administration.

