Lagos Midnight Fire: FIIRO Office Gutted, Millions Lost

Share

A Christmas Day fire ravaged the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Lagos State, leaving a trail of destruction and millions of naira lost.

The inferno, which erupted around midnight, was met with a swift response from emergency responders, who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze.

As of 4 a.m. on Boxing Day, rescue operations were still ongoing, with efforts focused on preventing the flames from spreading to adjacent offices and buildings.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but the cause of the fire remains unknown, pending further investigation.

Located near Cappa Bus Stop in Oshodi, the FIIRO office is a critical research institution in Nigeria, specialising in industrial research and development.

The extent of the damage to the facility’s infrastructure and research equipment is still being assessed.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), have demonstrated its readiness to respond to emergencies, and their efforts have helped mitigate the damage.

Share

Please follow and like us: