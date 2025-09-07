Lagos Marvel Lions Club Tackles Waste With ‘Blue Prints Of Hope’ Initiative

The Lagos Marvel Lions Club of District 404B2 in Nigeria has launched a new initiative aimed at empowering the city’s youth to turn environmental challenges into economic opportunities. The programme, titled “Blue Prints of Hope — Waste to Wealth,” coincides with International Youth Day and seeks to combat waste and pollution by empowering young Nigerians to transform waste materials into viable business opportunities and marrying environmental responsibility with economic advancement.

The club took a hands-on approach by extending the programme to the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Ikeja on August 22, 2025, where young detainees participated in workshops focused on recycling and upcycling, learning practical skills to convert refuse into marketable goods.

Facilitators guided the participants through the entire value chain, from creation and branding to marketing, underscoring the initiative’s dual objectives of environmental stewardship and sustainable income generation.

In a statement, the club’s president, Lion Olakunbi Labiyi, said the mission of the initiative is a triple mandate to “advocate for the education, equipping and empowerment of youths to reduce waste, protect their environment and generate income from discarded materials.”

He further said that the programme is designed to foster a new generation of eco-entrepreneurs skilled in waste management, craftsmanship, design, brand packaging and market engagement.

According to the Lions Club, the initiative will lead to several positive outcomes, including cleaner public spaces through reduced pollution, sustainable income for participants and the development of skills in craftsmanship, design and business. The club has called for support from government bodies, non-governmental organisations and community leaders to expand the programme through training sponsorships, market access for products and collaborative clean-up efforts.

Lion Adeseun Adeniji, the club’s August Activity chairperson, highlighted the philosophical underpinning of the project. He said, “Waste is not the end, it’s the beginning of a new opportunity.” The initiative aims to shift the perception of waste from a burden to a valuable resource, creating jobs and fostering a more sustainable future for Lagos.