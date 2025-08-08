Lagos Marvel Lions Club Kicks Off 2025/26 Service Year With Vibrant Community Engagement

The Lagos Marvel Lions Club under District 404B2 has launched the 2025/26 Lions Service Year (LSY) with a robust lineup of activities aimed at strengthening community bonds and investing in youth development. Led by newly elected President Lion Olakunbi Labiyi MJF, the club opened the year with a motivational welcome address that set a clear tone of intentional service and excellence.

The new service year began with a board of directors meeting on July 3, where strategic goals were set and a performance scorecard was introduced to track the club’s progress. This focus on accountability was immediately demonstrated as the majority of club officers paid their annual dues, setting a unified example for the new year.

The club’s dedication to service was recently recognized at the District 404B2 Nigeria Award Night, “Per Servitium, Ad Honorem.” The Lagos Marvel Lions Club secured the 5th overall best club position in the district for the 2024/25 service year, with five members also receiving individual accolades in various categories.

The club also had a significant presence on the international stage, with four delegates, including Lion Adekemi Badmos, PMJF, NLCF; Lion Rachel Osunkoya, NLCF; Lion Kolapo Adegoke, NLCF; and Lion Elizabeth Ehiaghe, NLCF, attending the 107th International Convention in Orlando, Florida, from July 13 to 18. This global engagement highlights the club’s commitment to the wider Lions community and its readiness to participate in future international conventions, including the upcoming 108th convention in Hong Kong in 2026.

A key highlight of the month was the celebration of mentorship on July 19. President Labiyi and Immediate Past President Lion Salome Oluwagbemi, NLCF, hosted officers from the Lagos Marvel Leos Club, commending them for their impressive top-5 ranking in the last service year. The leadership transition was marked by encouragement for the Leos to further elevate their service impact.

Later that same day, the club demonstrated its commitment to youth development by sponsoring 10 students from Itain-Bell School to attend STEM FEST 2025 at Landmark Oniru. This initiative, which included the presence of Leo Precious Nwaeze, NLEF, and Leo Covenant Hillary, NLEF, reinforced the club’s investment in education and future leaders.