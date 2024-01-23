Lagos: Mandilas building fire affected 6,700 traders, 450 shops, others – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that about 6,700 traders, 450 shops, 30 offices and five restaurants were impacted by the fire that engulfed Mandilas building on Sunday in Lagos. This is contained in a post disaster assessment issued by the Coordinator, NEMA Territorial Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, yesterday in Lagos. Farinloye said the figures were released by Alhaja Adeniji Rashidat, the Iya Oja of Atunwase International Market, during her briefing to the assessors.

In view of the development, Farinloye urged Nigerians to be safety conscious while carrying out their daily activities. Farinloye said the fire which started at about 00:11 hours, began on the first floor where an alleged electric welding activity was going on. “It was alleged that the people around did not notice the fire until it was too late before the fire service was contacted.