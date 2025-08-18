Lagos: Man Remanded For Alleged Defilement Of 15-Year-Old Girl

A 40-year-old man, Lekan Adebeshin, has been remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 10 at No. 11, Ojomo Amoka Street, Oju-Oro in the Agric Area of Ikorodu, where Adebeshin allegedly touched the minor’s sensitive body parts and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Adebeshin faces a three-count charge bordering on felony, specifically defilement, unlawful deal, and threat to life. The prosecution alleged that the defendant’s actions contravened Sections 137, 135(1), and 56(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. B.A. Sonuga ordered that the case file be sent to the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The defendant’s plea was not taken, and he was remanded in a correctional facility pending further mention. The case has been adjourned until September 18 for a hearing.

The Lagos State Government has demonstrated its commitment to protecting children and prosecuting perpetrators of sexual abuse.

Recently, the state launched the Child Sexual Abuse Investigative and Forensic Interview Protocol, aimed at strengthening the prosecution of sexual abuse cases and ensuring justice for victims.

This protocol introduces a structured approach to interviewing children, minimising repeated questioning, and capturing reliable testimony in safe environments.