Lagos: Man Punches Another To Death Over Parking Space, As Girl Stabs Boyfriend

A 46-year-old man, Philip Ogbuehi, has been arrested for allegedly punching another man to death over parking space at the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that on May 6, the suspect and the deceased met at a lounge at Sangotedo area of Ajah and a heated argument ensued between them over right of passage at the lounge.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said in the process heated arguments ensued between them.

Hundeyin said Ogbuehi reportedly punched the deceased on the chest and he suddenly became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

He said detectives immediately visited the scene where the suspect was arrested and the corpse deposited at Mainland Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

In similar vein, a middle aged girl was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend to death at the Ijegun area of Lagos State. The suspect, Precious Anegbeode, was said to have stabbed the deceased, one Damilola, in his stomach during argument.

