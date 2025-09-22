Lagos Makes Reflective Jackets Compulsory For Night Courier Riders

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced a compulsory use of reflective jackets and night-time tapes by all courier and delivery service providers operating within the state during evening and night-time hours.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Innovation Oluwatobi Idowu issued the directive of the ministry.

The ministry said the directive was in line with the state government’s commitment to improving road safety and reducing the risks of accidents involving dispatch riders.

It said: “All riders operating between 6pm and 6am are instructed to wear reflective jackets, while all delivery motorcycles and bicycles must be fitted with reflective tapes or markers to ensure clear visibility on the road.

“All delivery companies are to sensitise their riders and ensure strict compliance to avoid sanctions from designated enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS).

In compliance with this directive, Glovo Nigeria, one of the leading delivery service providers in Lagos, has expressed full commitment to complying with the new safety measures.