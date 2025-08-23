Lagos Mainland Trade Fair To Take Place In September

The anticipated Lagos Mainland Trade Fair, billed to hold on September 6- 7, 2025, will ignite economic growth and business opportunities across the state.

The vibrant city-wide event designed to connect communities with businesses, services and institutions that will drive value and economic growth will take place at Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Monalisa Abimbola Aze, a lawyer turned entrepreneur, whose company Mona Matthews curated the event, and Olori Janet Afolabi, Collaborator in the event, a CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom, said the dynamic and innovative event aims at boosting economic growth and entrepreneurial excellence.

The Trade Fair promises to be one of the most vibrant shopping and networking experiences of the year.

More than 200 versatile vendors representing fashion, food, lifestyle, technology, services, beauty, etc, will showcase their products and services. Also, there will be food courts, live entertainment and raffle giveaways.

The fair will provide networking opportunities, connecting entrepreneurs with potential partners, customers and investors. It is also an opportunity for entrepreneurs to explore new business opportunities, boost sales and brand awareness.

For the buyers, they will discover new products/ services, interact directly with manufacturers, get discounted prices and exclusive deals.

According to Aze, the event will be ” a game-changer for many businesses and entrepreneurs. It is not just a shopping affair. It is an innovation, discovery and encouraging entrepreneurial strength in Lagos by providing a platform for businesses to thrive and communities to flourish.”

Olori Janet Afolabi said the Trade Fair is “a gateway to business opportunities. The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to support local businesses and entrepreneurs through initiatives like this.

“Together we will create a lasting impact and provide opportunities for growth and expanding accessibility beyond the physical venue.”

The event will bring together thousands of Lagos residents, SMEs and brands. It is going to be a dynamic marketplace experience as there will be exclusive bargains, one-of-a-kind brands and a thrilling weekend outing for families.