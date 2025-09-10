Lagos Mainland Trade Fair: Entrepreneurs Gain Export Skills

Nigerian Export Promotions Council, NEPC, played a significant role at the just concluded maiden Lagos Trade Fair. NEPC enhanced the export capabilities of entrepreneurs at the Fair.

Nancy Okpa and Olamide Olatunde, both Senior Trade Officers from NEPC, equipped the entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary for international trade.

The Vendors learnt the step-by-step export procedures. They also gained insight to the importance of compliance with international standards.

Monalisa Abimbola Aze, a lawyer turned entrepreneur whose company Mona Matthews curated the event, expressed appreciation for developing the export capabilities of entrepreneurs and providing them access to international markets.

She said the ” Vendors will be more confident and equipped to navigate the exportation process.”

“Through exportation, entrepreneurs can expand their businesses and access the global market.”She added.

Olori Janet Afolabi, a Publisher and Queen of Apomu Kingdom, who collaborated with Azeh on the event, commended NEPC for its effort to reduce Nigeria’s economic vulnerability to oil price fluctuation by promoting non-oil exports.” She said that through exportation, there will be increased foreign exchange earnings”

Apart from NEPC, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC, officials also attended the Trade Fair to sensitise entrepreneurs on the need to register their products.

The event drew a large crowd and sparked entrepreneurial growth. Aze said, ” I am overwhelmed by the success of the event. We are grateful for the enthusiasm from Vendors who showcased their products and services with passion.

The event has shown that with determination and hard work we can create a lasting impact and provide opportunities for growth and expansion of businesses and services ”

Olori Afolabi described the event as a great first attempt, ” It exceeded my expectations. It was incredible to see entrepreneurs come together to celebrate enterprise and innovation. The energy was amazing. We look forward to building on this momentum.”

Vendors at the Fair expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the opportunities provided by the event.Many of them reported increased visibility, valuable connections and potential business deals.

One of them, Enobong Ezekiel, CEO / Founder of Coreal8, said, “I am honoured to have been a part of this experience. I was able to connect with many customers and partners. The organisers did an incredible job of creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere that allowed us to showcase our services”

The event was held on 6th and 7th September at Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

The two day event brought together about 100 versatile Vendors, showcasing a wide range of products and services in fashion, food, lifestyle, technology and beauty. The event featured food courts, entertainment and games, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Many visitors attended the Fair. Prominent among them is Tope Alabi, a popular gospel musician.

The Fair, which showcased the entrepreneurial strength of Lagos, is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy.