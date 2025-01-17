New Telegraph

January 17, 2025
Lagos Mainland APC Calls For Intervention Over Unconstitutional Dissolution Attempt

Lagos Mainland Local Government Area executive committee of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) has called for prompt intervention by the national executive of the party, to address its unconstitutional dissolution.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the acting Chairman of the said committee, Mr. Tony Fasanmi, said the call on the APC national body was necessitated by the alleged bias manner the State Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi was handling the matter.

According to Fasanmi, the exco as constituted were duly elected through congresses as constitutionally prescribed, remained valid from Lagos to Abuja.

He said: “We conducted all the elections in this Mainland LGA from that of the House of Assembly, National Assembly, Governor and Mr. President, the records are there and evident enough to prove that we deliver all. “If we are not duly recognised them who else?

We are the authentic exco what I observed however, is that now that we are approaching the council elections some people are now claiming that the executives are not authentic and that they will dissolve it.”

