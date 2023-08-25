Lagos: LP Lawmaker, Sowunmi Reacts To Tribunal Sacking

Following the dismissal of a member of the Labour Party (LP) representing the Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Seyi Sowunmi by the Lagos-based National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, the ex-lawmaker has, however, declared his intention to keep serving the needs of his constituents.

The Tribunal in its ruling on the case submitted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, a three-person panel chaired by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya agreed with the petitioner that Sowunmi was ineligible to run for office.

As a result, the tribunal recognised Ogunyemi, a two-term lawmaker from the state and a former Secretary of the APC in the state, as the legitimate winner of the election held on February 25, 2023.

Reacting to the judgement, the federal legislator while acknowledging that the tribunal’s judgement was demoralising, reassured his supporters that he would keep upholding the mandate given to him.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said he understands the anxiety that his election’s annulment would bring about for his supporters but promised to use all available legal avenues to address the situation.

“To the esteemed residents of the Ojo Federal Constituency, I want to take this moment to address the recent developments in our election tribunal case against the APC.

“As you are aware, we face a challenging situation, and this is not what we had hoped for.

“I want you to know that I am fully aware of the concern this might have caused among all of us who believe in our cause. “In times like these, it’s crucial that we stay united and resilient. “We embarked on this journey together because we believed in a brighter future for Ojo and our shared values. While the tribunal’s decision is disheartening, I want to assure you that I will continue to uphold the mandate you have entrusted to me,” he said in a statement on Friday. “This setback will not deter my determination to serve every resident within the constituency and work towards the betterment of Ojo. We will use all available legal avenues to address the situation and ensure that our voices are heard. “Your support and faith in our cause have been the driving force behind my campaign, and I deeply appreciate your dedication. Let’s remain calm and focused as we navigate this situation. We have come so far, and our journey doesn’t end here. “I encourage you to stay engaged, stay positive, and continue to champion the values that have brought us this far. Together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge even stronger. “Thank you once again for standing by me. Let’s keep our heads held high and continue working towards the brighter future we envision for Ojo,” Sowunmi added.