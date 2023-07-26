Lagos LP Flays Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal Targets N1m New Members

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party has flayed the decision of the Federal Government to remove payment of subsidies for petrol, saying the policy is currently impacted negatively on Nigerians whom it stated are slipping further into poverty.

This is coming just as the party also stated that it is daily receiving an influx of new members through its website membership drive, adding that LP in Lagos is set to hit one million memberships in the not-too-distant future.

State Chairman of the party in Lagos, Pastor Dayo Ekong stated these at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday currently working to help the youths and all other vulnerable groups acquire the requite skills that would stand them in good stead in the society.

“Lagos State Labour Party in alliance with our national body expresses shock over the hike in price of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) by this insensitive administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu/APC. The government takes delight instead of making life easy for them.

“We sympathise with the masses that bear who bear the heaviest brunt of the obnoxious price hike and assure that H. E. Mr Peter Obi, we’ll bring succour to Nigerians when a mandate is recovered. It is just but for a while.”

The party also reject N8,000 being proposed by the Federal Government to be transferred to poor families per month for six months, saying the sum saying that can’t be justified with the whopping sum of N70 billion that has been allocated to members of the National Assembly and N35Billion to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Condemning the move, she stated that the “Labour Party sees this as a subtle “bribe” to these institutions to cause them to do in the biddings of the executive. As we have said, we urge the Judiciary to resist this bribery and intimidation as they go about discharging their responsibilities of the offices.”

On the pending litigation of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Ekong called on the judiciary to live up to the expectations of Nigerians adding that all eyes are on the judiciary.