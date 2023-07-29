Lagos LP Flays Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition Of Houses, Says Action Punitive, Inhumane

The Lagos State Labour Party has faulted the decision of the state government to demolish buildings in some parts of state as punitive and inhumane. Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Chairman of Lagos State Labour Party, also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to also pay compensation to affected families who are victims of the series of demolitions that have occurred across the state.

Citing recent demolition of property in Oworonshoki and Idi Araba by agents of the state government, she stated the action has become a punitive measure against imaginary enemies of the state government.

“The Labour Party in Lagos has in recent times been observing with surprise and indignation, the series of demolition exercises that the state government has been carrying out in the state.

“While the party is not against any action of the government to maintain or restore the master plan of the state, what we find objectionable is the brazen manner and approach being applied by the government,” said Ekong. Specifically, the Labour Party accused the state government of habitually giving short notices to residents of places where the action is to be carried out.

“We have been informed by residents of the areas where this exercise had been carried out, especially from residents of Oworonshoki that the state government merely gave them a seven day notice.

“We are aware that a letter dated July 18, 2023 was addressed to residents of Lekan Oyebade Street to vacate and a week later the government carried out its plans without availing residents to pick their belongings.

The victims of the demolition lamented that their ordeal was made worse as they were not allowed to take some of their belongings that could still be salvaged. The demolition continued unabated, with 20 additional houses reduced to rubble.