Lagos Love Letters: Oretimehin’s Bold Attempt To Bring Opera Lovers Together

As the curtains closed on the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), one production that left the audience in awe was “Lagos Love Letters”, a captivating opera that showcased the best of Nigerian talent. This brainchild of composer, songwriter, and music director Kehinde Oretimehin, “Lagos Love Letters” was a bold attempt to bring opera lovers together, and it undoubtedly succeeded.

As the first graduate of the prestigious MUSON/ MTNF school, Oretimehin tapped into his network of talented friends and colleagues, including Johnpaul Ochei and Babafemi Adedugbe, to create an unforgettable experience.

The evening began with the incomparable Dupe Ige Kachi, a vocal coach extraordinaire, setting the tone with her powerful narration and rendition of “What a Wonderful World”. The audience was entranced as she handed over the baton to the cast, who brought to life the poignant story of love, heartbreak, and resilience.

Bimbo, played by Doris Osuagwu, poured her heart out in a letter to her lover boy, begging for financial support, while the landlord played by John Otroyin demanded his rent. Her friend, played by Sandra Osamor, could only offer solace in song, with a stunning rendition of Nella Fantasia.

The cast’s impressive vocal range and control left the audience mesmerized, with standout performances from Johnpaul Ochei’s Ombra Mai fu and Elizabeth Olufa’s Majeunju. The production team’s attention to detail was evident in every aspect, from the costumes to the stage management.

Other cast members were Vera Onah singing the flower duets and Habanera and George Michael the Current students President of the Prestigious MUSON School. Production manager Damilola Odunsi and Stage Manager Azeez Olakunle Gbadamosi expressed their excitement about future performances, hinting at a national tour.

The success of “Lagos Love Letters” was further cemented when the organiser, the illustrious Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, requested a repeat performance at prime time on the second day.

This is a testament to the enduring power of opera to captivate audiences and transcend boundaries. As the curtain falls on LITF, one thing is clear: “Lagos Love Letters” has raised the bar for opera productions in Nigeria, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Oretimehin, a celebrated composer, songwriter and music director, said “Lagos Love Letters” was inspired by the need to inculcate the opera into Lagos theatre productions, as well as to “promote opera and bridge the gap between theatres in Lagos and the classical practices at The Musical Society of Nigeria MUSON.” He added that operas are usually about love, so he used Lagos love lives.

Creative process behind the libretto

It was based on the choices of songs by the performers.

What messages or emotions did you aim to convey through this piece?

An opera comique (comic opera) with humour and entertainment. Love is sweet regardless.

How did you incorporate cultural or artistic influences into the story?

Making sure the lines are in pidgin and native language to interpret the German and Italian/french songs.

Were there any particular challenges you faced while scripting for such a grand production?

None

How did you select the cast, orchestra, and creative team for this production, and how did you ensure the production maintained high artistic standards and audience engagement?

It was easy because they are all either alumni, students or regular classical music performers.

Challenges? Finances.

What impact do you hope this opera will have on the audience and the broader arts community?

There’s a kind of genre that can also be enjoyed! Opera isn’t only for the elites.

What are your thoughts on Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF)?

A great opportunity for every art enthusiast in Nigeria.

How would you describe Mrs. Bolanle AustenPeter’s contribution to the promotion and development live theatre in Nigeria?

A very visionary entrepreneur who has transformed everything art.