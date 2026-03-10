Lagos ’ll Deliver Best Canex, IATF In African Continent, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday assured that the forthcoming Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) 2026 and Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2027 to be hosted by Lagos will be the best in the African continent. The governor expressed the commitment of the Lagos State Government to make CANEX 2026 and IATF 2027 a masterpiece that will represent Africa very well.

He gave the assurance during the signing ceremony for the Hosting Agreement of the Intra-African Trade Fair, IATF 2027 (The AfCFTA Marketplace), organised by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts at Iganmu, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who witnessed the signing of the agreement between Nigeria, African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), expressed the readiness of Lagos for the historic IATF 2027, aimed at creating opportunities for trade and investments across the African continent.

The governor said the hosting of the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair in Lagos next year would be a defining time for Africa to take its rightful place in the committee of nations, assuring that Lagos State will put every necessary thing in place to ensure that the event will be the best IATF to be hosted in Africa.

He said: “We will do it knowing fully well that it is a time for Africa to take its rightful place in the global space. I want to assure you that the CANEX (Creative Africa Nexus 2026) event coming up in Lagos later in the year will be a masterpiece.”