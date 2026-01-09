Lagos Listed Among World’s Top Seven Art Destinations To Visit In 2026

Lagos State has been listed among the world’s top seven art destinations to visit in 2026 by Artsy, a leading global online art marketplace, further reinforcing the city’s growing status as a major hub for contemporary art and culture.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, the ranking was published in an article titled “7 Art Destinations to Visit in 2026” written by Maxwell Rabb and published on artsy.net on January 8. Artsy described Lagos as “a banner biennale in West Africa’s preeminent art capital.”

According to the report, Lagos is one of “seven spots, from marquee art events to rising scenes, that are worth adding to an art-inspired travel itinerary in 2026.” Other cities listed are Venice, Italy; Doha, Qatar; Sydney, Australia; Bangkok, Thailand; Philadelphia, United States; and Malta.

Artsy noted that “Lagos is rapidly becoming the commercial and creative engine of African contemporary art, and this momentum will continue in 2026,” attributing the city’s rise to a fast-evolving and vibrant arts community.

Highlighting key events expected to shape Lagos’ art scene in 2026, the report stated that the fifth edition of the Lagos Biennial will take place from October 17 to December 18.

“The fifth edition of the Lagos Biennial returns to the city from October 17th to December 18th. Its main exhibition, curated this year by Folakunle Oshun, is distinguished for its thematic urgency and use of non-traditional sites, mirroring the city’s density and political charge,” the article said.

It added that the biennial’s theme, “The Museum of Things Unseen,” reflects ancestry and cultural history through the lens of museology.

The report also disclosed that the Àkéte Collection – Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art will officially open its permanent home in Lagos in October 2026, to become a “living archive” for African art and culture.

In addition, Artsy highlighted the 11th edition of the ART X Lagos art fair scheduled for November 5 to 8, quoting the fair’s founder, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, as saying: “Many of the young artists in Nigeria believed they had to leave the country to establish themselves globally. I wanted to change that. I wanted to bring the world to us.”

According to the report, Lagos’ artistic momentum is sustained throughout the year by galleries such as Rele, kó, Ogirikan Art Gallery and Nike Art Gallery, as well as institutions like the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, which ground contemporary works in deeper historical narratives.

Reacting to the recognition, which also referenced the state’s iconic John Randle Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the listing reflects the Lagos State Government’s sustained commitment to the development of the creative sector.

The governor reiterated his administration’s vision of positioning Lagos as a leading global destination for arts, culture and tourism in the coming years.

“We will continue to invest in the sector in which our youths have exhibited remarkable talents,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Artsy ranking adds to a growing list of international recognitions, positioning Lagos as a major global centre for creativity, culture and artistic innovation.