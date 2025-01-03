Lagos Liga Transforms Into Metamo Naija Cup

Share

The Lagos Liga tournament, which featured 16 teams in the closing weeks of 2024, will this year, 2025, metamorphose into the Metamo Naija Cup as the organisers reward the winner of the maiden edition, Primal Sporting of Abuja, with a cash prize of N50m.

At an elaborate event at the Civic Events Centre in Lagos, Primal Sporting of Abuja, who defeated Applebee FC in the final received their prize money alongside the trophy for the competition.

However, the organisers announced a new format for the 2025 edition, with the top three receiving prize money, unlike the maiden edition where it was winner-takes-all all.

According to one of the brains behind the tournament, Japhett Omojuwa, they decided to make the prize money go round ahead of the next edition after taking fellas from everyone, especially the organisers.

“This is the last time we are going to have a winner-take-all,” he said. “From all the things I’ve been hearing from the organisers, this is not going to happen again.

We discussed it and we concluded that the top three are going to be taking something home. “However, let me also say that apart from the winner taking all, this is the first time in Nigeria that players were paid something called registration allowance.

They call it the player registration allowance. All the players got that and for me, this is a big deal, so apart from the prize money, all the players went home with something.”

