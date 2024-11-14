Lagos Liga 2024: Davido Sets To Launch 30BG Football Club

Share

Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the launch of his new Football Club, 30GB Sports Club, set to compete in the Lagos Liga 2024.

Davido, known globally for his high-energy performances, chart-topping hits, and influence across culture, entertainment, and beyond is now venturing into sports as his club set to make waves in Nigeria’s premier private football league.

This was announced in a now-trending post on Lagos Liga X handle on Wednesday evening.

The post reads: “THE WAIT IS OVER! Introducing 30BG Sports Club to Lagos Liga 2024. The 001 has landed. Davido, a globally acclaimed singer, transcends music and entertainment, impacting culture, politics, and more.

“Opponents, beware! Davido’s arrival makes the competition riskier. But will 30BG FC emerge victorious?”

The Lagos Liga kicks off in December 2024, and fans can anticipate intense matches as Davido brings his renowned spirit and drive into the league.

Davido, fresh off the release of his latest hit “Awuke,” joins a growing roster of Nigerian celebrities investing in the Lagos Liga 2024.

He will compete with other stars, including Don Jazzy’s Supremos FC, Tacha’s Titans FC, and D’Banj’s Koko FC.

