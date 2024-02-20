Lagos lifts ban on road transport employers’ association

The Lagos State Government has lifted the ban on the activities of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said this in a statement yesterday. Giwa said the suspension was in furtherance of the state’s quest to foster peace and smooth working relationships among union members in its transport sector.

He said: “The government took the decision after careful consideration and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including members of the association, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the general public. “Also, the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators’ Committee which was set up to manage parks and garage facilities in the state, has been dissolved with immediate effect.” He explained that the decision was made in the best interest of promoting unity and peaceful co-existence, ensuring the smooth operation of transport services within the state.