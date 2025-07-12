Lagos LG Poll: Vote Counting Begins In Yaba

Counting of votes has officially commenced at Polling Unit 024 in Ward B, Makoko area of Yaba, marking the winding down of the 2025 Lagos State Local Government (LG) election.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the conclusion of the election has been overshadowed by a pervasive low voter turnout, raising questions about the overall impact of the election.

This concern comes as officials at Polling Unit 002, located in the same Ward B, continued to await the arrival of voters even as counting began elsewhere.

Despite a generally peaceful atmosphere reported across various polling units, voter turnout remained significantly low in many parts of Yaba.

At Ward F, 012, situated along Iwaya Road, voting was still ongoing as of press time, with officials describing the turnout as notably lower than anticipated.

Similar reports echoed from other sections of Iwaya, where Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission officials observed a sluggish pace of voting activity throughout the day.

In contrast, Ward G at St. Timothy College presented a more active scene, with multiple polling units, including 001, 002, 003, 004, and 005, conducting voting in an orderly manner.

This provided a glimpse of the organised process, even amidst the broader challenges of voter engagement.

Election observers, while commending the largely calm and disruption-free process, reiterated their concerns that the palpable lack of voter enthusiasm could indeed impact the credibility and inclusiveness of the local government elections.