July 12, 2025
Lagos LG Polls: Sanwo-Olu Casts Vote At Lagos Island

As the Local Government elections commence across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday joined other electorates to cast his vote.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, arrived at their polling units 06 and 07 at St. Stephen Nursery and Primary School on Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, around 11 am.

Voting commenced at exactly 8:00 AM at the polling unit. Ward 006 has 634 registered voters, including Sanwo-Olu, while Ward 007 has 667 registered voters, and some of the residents are already exercising their rights by voting for their choice of candidates.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Jubril Gawat, was also spotted at the Adeniji/Adele polling unit, Ward 006, casting his vote.

Meanwhile, the major roads leading to the nation’s commercial capital have been deserted as Lagos residents troop out to cast their votes in the local government elections.

The elections are for chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, and councillorship positions across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

