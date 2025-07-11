Lagos LG Polls: Odds Favour APC Despite Optimism In Opposition Camp

ANAYO EZUGWU writes on tomorrow’s local government election in Lagos State and the chances of the opposition political parties to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

As residents of Lagos State go to the poll to elect those who will the lead the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), the exercise will not only be a test of the popularity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots, it offers residents another opportunity to contribute their quota in deepening democracy at the local government level.

Being the closest tier of government to the people, local governments, play crucial roles in the democratic process and governance in general. Ironically, election at this tier of government is often overlooked as the electorate seem to think they do not really count.

It is against this backdrop that tomorrow’s elections in the Centre of Excellence offer another opportunity for the electorate to change this narrative.

The outcome of the elections, which involves 57 chairmanship and 376 councillorship positions, will determine the quality of public service and development at the grassroots.

LASIEC declares readiness

The chairperson of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, who said that the commission is ready for the exercise, hat no political party is restricted from participating in the election, she refuted the claim that the Labour Party was barred from the election over its internal crisis that has balkanized the party into factions.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, however, clarified that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) only recognised the Labour Party (LP) group led by Dayo Ekong.

“We have 15 court cases. The court has not restrained any political party from participating. They have about four factions in the Labour Party. We approached INEC and INEC gave us the faction that we should interact with the one headed by Pastor Dayo Ekong. We have a letter given to us by INEC (to that effect).”

The LASIEC boss acknowledged that there are cases challenging the conduct of the election in court but said there is nothing stopping the exercise. “It’s in court but nothing has stopped us from conducting this election,” she said. When asked about the claim that the date of the election is less than the prescribed 30 days after the expiration of the tenure of those currently in office.

She insisted that no law said the elections should not be conducted in the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state. She confirmed that LASIEC will not use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the election but said “there are some electronics that we are going to use in between.

We can also use manual.” Justice Okikiolu-Ighile acknowledged that low-voter turnout has traditionally plagued local council elections nationwide but expressed optimism that the commission’s outreach efforts and growing public trust would lead to increased participation this time. “We are ready. We have worked hard. Now, we urge Lagosians to come out and vote peacefully,” she said.

Odds favour APC

Despite LASIEC’s assurance, there are concerns that the exercise is designed to favour the ruling party in the state. Given the outcome of previous exercise in the state, many political analysts and watchers of political activities in Lagos are of the opinion that it is a waste of resource and time for opposition political parties to participate in the election.

They believe that Lagos is not different from any other state in the country where the ruling parties always win all the positions.

For instance, in the last local government election in 2021, APC won all the positions for the chairmanship and councillorship despite the participation of other major opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As the residents goes to the poll tomorrow, many people are of the opinion that the outcome exercise will not be different from the previous exercise.

PDP hopeful

Despite these obvious concerns, a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP and leader of the party in the state, Chief Bode George, charged the candidates of the party to be courageous and sell the party to the electorate, saying it is a better party than the (APC).

While assuring party members that the crisis rocking the PDP shall be resolved before the month ends, he dispelled the rumour in some quarters that the party is dead.

He said: “The essence of this event is to convince the people of Lagos State that the rumours that PDP is dead are irresponsible statements that anybody can say.

I pitied some governors and members of the PDP for jumping ship. What happened in Gombe State last Sunday showed the beginning of the end of the APC.

“What has the APC government done to favour Nigerians that warrants recognition, millions of Nigerians are suffering under the APC government.

Be courageous enough and genuinely campaign to the people, convince the electorate of the good plans the PDP has for them. If at all they manipulate things, let the vibration hit Lagos State.

All of you contesting should tell the people what you will do and show them the lacklustre administration that the APC is leading.”

Presenting the party flags to the candidates, the PDP Vice Chairman, Chief Sunday Olaifa, who represented the party chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji, said the PDP and its candidates stand a better chance of winning the election because membership of APC is in disarray.

He said: “The election is winnable, all that we need to do is work for our success in unity. In unity, we can achieve our purpose.APC is no longer attractive to the electorate, it is not sellable.”

Ruling party

But the ruling APC has vowed to win all the positions. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed strong confidence in the party’s ability to win all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

Speaking at the Lagos Central Senatorial District Mega Rally held at Compos Mini Stadium, Ajele, Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged voters to come out en masse and vote for APC candidates to sustain the ongoing development at the grassroots. “We are building roads, hospitals, and schools. We are a party of the people, and we are doing well.

Let’s go out, support our candidates, and energize our base,” the governor stated. Sanwo-Olu stressed that the local government election is vital for the continuity of the state’s development efforts and called on voters not to take the exercise lightly.

He assured that APC remains the only party delivering tangible progress at both federal and state levels, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu already laying foundations for transformative national development.

Earlier, APC Lagos State chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, charged party faithful to mobilize their friends, families, and neighbors to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote massively for APC candidates. “We are the party of progress. Our development projects in Lagos—roads, schools, health centres, and bridges—are unmatched anywhere else in the country,” Ojelabi said.

He urged voters to ignore what he described as “enemies of progress” who seek power without vision or commitment to deliver on their promises. Ojelabi also praised President Bola Tinubu for approving the creation of 37 LCDAs in Lagos, which he said has accelerated development across the state.

He encouraged APC members to take the campaign door-to-door to combat voter apathy, adding, “This is not the time to play soccer or watch television at home. Vote and make your voice count.” He further assured that newly elected council chairmen would surpass the achievements of their predecessors and bring more prosperity to the grassroots.

However, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Aremo Kufisile, said the exercise has provided the party leadership an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the APC-led government to the electorate and supporters.

He noted that the outgoing chairman of Mushin Local Government Area, Emmanuel Bamigboye, had delivered a commendable performance, completing no fewer than 98 road projects across the council area.

“Today offers us the opposite to tell our people what this current administration has done and I can boldly say it has exceeded our expectations.

The outgoing administration has carried out over 98 road projects, including this one you are standing on. This is in addition to several other projects like the building of health infrastructures.

These and many more are what we will campaign with today,” he said. Kufisile said the impressive performance of the Bamigboye-led administration informed the party’s decision to field his vice chairman, Tunbosun Aruwe, as its chairmanship candidate to ensure continuity of the development efforts in the council.

Bamigboye said his administration had enjoyed a productive relationship with Aruwe and expressed confidence that the council would experience even greater development under his successor. “Our works are already speaking. I couldn’t have achieved all that without the support of Aruwe, my able Vice.

During my election, APC had 28,000 votes. On Saturday, we are aiming for 50,000 votes. Please support us,” the council chairman said.

On his part, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has called on residents of the state to vote overwhelmingly for candidates of the APC in the elections.

He emphasised that the APC remains committed to grassroots development and has a proven track record of delivering for the people.

Obasa noted that Lagos State continues to outperform other states in the country due to the consistent leadership of progressive-minded individuals who prioritize the welfare of citizens.

“The incoming chairmen and councillors will perform if given the mandate to serve. At the primaries, we voted for those we trust and believe in. We urge Lagos residents to support them. Our party knows how to make life better for the people, and we intend to do even more,” he said.