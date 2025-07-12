Lagos LG Polls: 70-Year-Old Woman Votes At Sanwo-Olu’s Ward

A 70-year-old woman on Saturday joined other electorates to cast her vote at the Adeniji/Adele polling unit, Ward 006, at Lagos Island East.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that voting commenced at exactly 8:00 AM at St. Stephen Nursery and Primary School within the premises, which has two polling units, ward 006 and ward 007.

Ward 006 has 634 registered voters, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ward 007 has 667 registered voters, and some of the residents are already exercising their rights by voting for their choice of candidates.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Jubril Gawat, was also spotted at the Adeniji/Adele polling unit, Ward 006, casting his vote.

Meanwhile, the major roads leading to the nation’s commercial capital have been deserted as Lagos residents troop out to cast their votes in the local government elections.