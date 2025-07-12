Lagos LG Poll: Voting Commences At Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Unit 

Voting activities have commenced at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s designated polling station, Polling Unit 007, located at St. Stephen’s Nursery and Primary School, Adeniji Adele, on Lagos Island.

As of 8:00 a.m., officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) were on ground and began the voting process on schedule, marking the start of the Local Government elections across the state.

Saturday Telegraph reports that security operatives were visibly present at the polling unit to maintain order and ensure the safety of voters as residents arrived to cast their ballots.

The election is being conducted across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State, with voters expected to elect new council chairmen and councillors.

Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu, was among the early voters at the polling unit.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to arrive later to participate in the exercise.