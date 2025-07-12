Lagos LG Poll: Voting Begins At Tinubu’s Alausa PU

Voting has commenced at the Polling Unit (PU) 022, Ward F, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, where President Bola Tinubu is expected to cast his vote in the ongoing Lagos Government elections.

The officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) arrived early at the polling unit, with accreditation and voting starting on schedule.

Saturday Telegraph reports that as of 8:40 a.m., the electoral process was fully underway as voters began casting their ballots to elect a new chairman and councillor for the area.

Security was tight at the venue, with police officers maintaining order and party agents closely monitoring the proceedings.

Our correspondent also observed voting activities at other polling units, including PU 027, 113, 038, and 112, where a modest number of voters participated in the civic exercise.

The Local Government elections are being held across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

At Polling Unit 003, St. Peter’s Primary School, a voter, Omolara Jemiriye, expressed satisfaction with the process, describing it as smooth and orderly. “I just voted for my candidate, and the process was smooth. There was no issue,” she told our correspondent.

As voting continues across the state, attention remains focused on key polling units, including Alausa, where the President’s participation is expected to draw significant interest.