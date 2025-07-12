New Telegraph

July 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Lagos LG Poll:…

Lagos LG Poll: Voting Begins At Gbajabiamila’s PU

Voting has commenced at the polling unit 014 of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Elizabeth Fowler Street in the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that voting for the Local Government Chairmanship, Vice-Chairmanship and Councillorship election began at exactly 09:10 am on Saturday after the accreditation of voters.

The polling unit has 669 registered voters, but fewer than 12 voters were seen in the queue as of the start of voting.

Gbajabiamila is expected to cast his vote at the PU as party officials and election observers are also on ground.

Before voters cast their ballots, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officials were seen briefing them while they stood in the queue.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ajayi: Nigeria’s Basketball In Comatose
Read Next

Osimhen And The Napoli Fiasco