Lagos LG Poll: Surulere LG Chair Condemns Low Turnout

The Surulere Local Government (LG) Area Chairman and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Lagos LG election, Bamidele Yusuf, has condemned the low turnout of elites at polling units across the state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that only 60 persons out of 669 registered voters had exercised their franchise three hours into voting, in PU 014 at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial High School in the Adeniran Ogunsanya area in the Surulere LGA.

Speaking after casting his vote, Yusuf said the electorate needed enlightenment, as their turnout during elections is usually low.

“The electoral officers came early and people have cast their votes as early as 8 in the morning. It is peaceful, and we normally have a large turnout of voters because those who have left normally come around to vote. The logistics are perfect, and materials were distributed early.

“Although we have a large turnout in some areas, there are also places where voters did not turn out as expected, especially where we have the elites.

“This is not supposed to be so because we are supposed to learn from the elites. But what we see here is that the elites sit at home during elections. The media needs to enlighten the elites so that they can come out and vote in the coming elections.

“When you get to Adeniran Ogunsanya, the number of people that come out to cast their votes is too small,” he said.