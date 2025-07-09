Lagos LG Poll: Police Announce Restriction Of Movement

The Lagos Police Command on Wednesday announced restrictions on movement for the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

In a statement issued by the state command, the movement restriction will begin in the early hours of the day from 3 am on Saturday, 12th July, 2025 till 3 pm of the same Saturday, 12th July, 2025”.

However, some sets of persons were excluded from the restriction on movement which included essential services such as those on medical emergency, and other emergency responders among others.

READ ALSO

The Command also assures residents of the state that elaborate security arrangements and comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure security, safety, and peaceful and orderly conduct of the Local Government Elections.

The statement reads partly, “The restriction of vehicular movement will apply to all roads and waterways within Lagos State jurisdiction.

“Essential services such as those on medical emergency, and other emergency responders and their workers, the duly accredited officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), and accredited election observers and media practitioners on election coverage accredited by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

“IDENTIFICATION TAGS: All the security agencies personnel and other stakeholders, including the media and election observers accredited by LASEIC for the election, will be in possession of and wear their identification tags certified by LASEIC throughout the election.”