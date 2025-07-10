Lagos LG Poll: Police Adjust Movement Restriction

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday announced it has revised the restriction period for vehicular and waterways movement ahead of the July 12, 2025, Local Government elections in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who said movement will now be restricted from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm, instead of the previously announced 3:00 am to 3:00 pm.

According to him, adjustment was made to accommodate residents with critical medical emergencies and those with international travel plans.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to a secure and orderly electoral process.

“To alleviate the problem of residents with critical medical emergencies and appointments, and those with longtime international travel plans in and out of the country, the restriction of vehicular movement is hereby readjusted to commence at 6:00 AM and end at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 and not from 3am as earlier announced. Members of the Public are enjoined to cooperate and respect the new timing,” Hundeyin said