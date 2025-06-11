Lagos LG Poll: NULGE Urges Political Parties On Sportsmanship

Share

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has urged political parties and their agents to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship, during the forthcoming July 12 Local Government election in Lagos State.

The President, NULGE Lagos State Chapter, Mr Sunday Ogunforowa, gave the advice, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Lagos. Ogunforowa urged them to act responsibly and respect the will of the people, as the populace would decide who would govern them.

He said the focus should be on the electorate’s choice and not on the party’s interests, urging political parties and their agents to support the candidate(s) chosen by the people and celebrate their victory. He said: “We expect everybody to bring in the spirit of sportsmanship on the day of the poll.

It’s not the party that decides, but the populace decides the guys who are going to govern them. “So whoever the populace chooses to lead them, they should embrace themselves and believe that if it’s not their turn today to win, tomorrow is still there. “Lagos State has been conducting Local Government elections.

This is not the first, this is not the second, and it has been tagged to be the very best in the history of the conduct of Local Government elections in Nigeria.”

“As the LASIEC Chairman rightly said that they have really improved on what they had before. So for us, the expectation is very high, and we know they are not going to fall short of what has been the practice.”

He urged the electorates to come out en masse to cast their votes, wait for their votes to be counted and record the process, then return home.

