Lagos LG Poll: LASIEC Officials Stranded In Ikosi-Isheri LCDA

Dozens of security personnel and electoral officials were seen stranded at the Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) secretariat, Lagos, as of 9:45 a.m., as they awaited their deployment for the ongoing Local Government (LGs) elections.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that some of the officials who arrived since Friday night were visibly frustrated by the delay in logistical arrangements as elections commence across other Local Government areas.

Security operatives and electoral staff were lamenting the lack of basic amenities, coordination, and timely information from officials in charge, while some said they had not received food or stipends since their arrival.

Despite the delays, electoral materials were reportedly still being sorted inside the secretariat, while several units had yet to be staffed as of press time.

Voter turnout in the area also appeared low in the early hours of the day, with many residents unaware of polling unit locations or discouraged by the late start.

LASIEC officials have yet to comment on the delays at Ikosi-Isheri LCDA.