Lagos LG Poll: LASIEC Begins Election Material Distribution

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Saturday officially commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials at the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ad-hoc staff were seen actively organising and preparing the materials for onward movement to the 14 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) that fall under the administrative purview of both Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade Local Governments.

The distribution centre at Amuwo-Odofin served as a central hub for the logistics, ensuring that all necessary items, from ballot papers to result sheets, were securely dispatched to their respective polling units.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the exercise, which began early on Saturday morning, is being closely monitored to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Security personnel were also on the ground to provide adequate protection for the materials and the ad-hoc staff.