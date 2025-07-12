Lagos LG Poll: Jandor Casts Vote

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul‑Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has exercised his civic responsibility by casting his vote in the ongoing Lagos State Local Government and Councillorship Elections.

Dr. Adediran voted early Saturday morning at his polling unit, joining millions of Lagosians participating in the elections organised by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), holding across 13,325 polling units in 377 wards.

Speaking shortly after voting, Jandor underscored the importance of grassroots representation in delivering good governance to citizens.

“Today, I cast my vote not just for the candidates, but for the future of our communities. Local government is the closest tier of government to the people, delivering essential services that impact daily life,” he said.

He urged residents to come out en masse to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates across the 377 wards and 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas, adding that participation in local elections is key to holding leaders accountable and giving communities a voice.

“This is a call to Lagosians whether voting for the first time or seasoned voters that your Permanent Voter’s Card is your tool of influence. Use it today to shape the future of your ward, your local government, and our beloved state,” he added.

Dr. Adediran, who set up a self-funded Independent Campaign Group to support APC candidates, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful and transparent election.

Voting at the same polling unit with JANDOR were former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan; former Executive Chairman of Ojo Local Government, Hon. Yinka Durosimi; and other prominent APC leaders.

As the polls continued across the state, Dr. Adediran reaffirmed his commitment to promoting voter education, peaceful participation, and the smooth transition of local leadership.