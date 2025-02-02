Lagos LG Poll: IPAC Wants Prompt Release Of Election Guidelines

Share

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to promptly release guidelines for the forthcoming local government election.

The IPAC Chairperson, Mrs Temilola Akinade, made the made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. NAN reports that IPAC is the umbrella body of all political parties in the state.

Akinade said timely release of election guidelines would enable parties to adequately prepare for the election She said members of all political parties in the state were impatiently expecting the guidelines .

“We are waiting impatiently to hear from LASIEC, to see its plans and programmes for the council election to enable leaderships of the various political parties to know what to plan on.”

