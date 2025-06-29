Lagos LG Poll: Hamzat Calls For Massive Support For APC

Ahead of the forthcoming Lagos State Local Government elections scheduled to hold on July 12, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has urged residents of the Lagos East Senatorial District to come out in full force and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

Speaking at the APC’s mega campaign rally at Government College, Owutu in Ikorodu Local Government Area on Saturday, Hamzat highlighted the visible progress recorded under the APC-led administration across various sectors, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

The campaign rally saw a strong turnout of party leaders and supporters, underscoring the APC’s determination to maintain political dominance in Lagos State.

The Deputy Governor said, “Let us come out and support the party by voting for all APC candidates. Do not be swayed by negative reports. Lagos State is performing excellently.

“Our local government chairmen and councillors are working hard for your benefit. You have benefited from democracy through better roads, improved education, and enhanced healthcare systems. APC is the right choice. Please come out and vote.”

Hamzat, however, dismissed unfavourable media reports about Lagos State’s performance, asserting that the APC-led local governments have delivered quality service and grassroots development.

Also addressing the crowd, Akanni Seriki, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), emphasised the importance of unity among party members and called for dedication to effective service delivery.

“Let us unite as one and support all the party’s candidates,” Seriki urged.

Adding his voice, former Deputy Governor and GAC member, Abiodun Ogunleye, encouraged all eligible voters to participate actively in the electoral process.

“Let us mobilise votes for the APC. Turn out in large numbers and vote for candidates who have proven they can serve,” Ogunleye stated.

The rally featured the official presentation of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates contesting across the Lagos East Senatorial District on the APC platform.

Dignitaries in attendance included GAC members, state and national lawmakers, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, APC stakeholders, and a wide cross-section of supporters, including representatives from market associations, trade unions, ethnic groups, and grassroots mobilizers.

With the July 12 elections drawing closer, the APC is intensifying efforts to consolidate its political base and strengthen grassroots support across Lagos State.