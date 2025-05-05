Lagos LG Poll: Groups Back Lanre Olaide For Ojokoro LCDA Chairmanship

Share

As the Local Governments election in Lagos State are fast approaching, the Coalition of Yoruba Groups For Participatory Democracy in Ojokoro Politics has thrown its weight behind Hon. Lanre Aduragbemi Olaide as the Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday July 12, 2025 elections.

The groups made this disclosure in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Aderinokun John (YK), Comrade Ayodele Ishola (YWC), Comrade Femi Ogunlere (FYCC) and Comrade Simeon Falade (UNYAC) dated Monday May 5, 2025.

The statement is titled; “Our Formal But Humble Appeal To Reasonings Of Revered APC Leaders In Ojokoro.”

They stated that “it is significant to recollect that with the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba man as Nigeria President, we advocates of Yoruba nationhood resolved to re-project our ethnic struggle for a rather harmonious socio-political relationship with the APC party of the Southwest region, as a matter of common ancestry that we share.

“This has paved way for a new dawn of peaceful inclusivity that we currently enjoy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has continued to manifest in Yoruba driven programs.

“This particularly makes Ojokoro LCDA, where our group coalition is domiciled a point of important reference in this letter.”

According to them, “to sustain this cordial relationship for participatory development programs in Ojokoro, we yearn for the election of a local council chairman who will not only turn around fortunes of our community but also ensure grassroots participation the process.

“This fundamental quest gave birth to our coalition, aimed at speaking with one voice to solicit the consideration of a suitable Local Council Chairmanship candidate.”

It was added that rising from a pre-media release deliberation on the electoral choice question, “We implore you, Ojokoro APC leaders to consider records and contributions of each aspirants to the community.

“As for our coalition and using these criteria however, the only Chairmanship aspirant who stands out remains no other person than Hon. Lanre Aduragbemi Olaide.”

The groups noted that natural expectations of Ojokoro people, including the down-trodden, has set a peculiarly high electoral standard for all Chairmanship aspirants that only Hon. Lanre Olaide can meet.

“His pre-chairmanship aspiration journey is characterized by communal sacrifices with lofty undertakings that seem too numerous for some to remember and too remarkable for many to forget.

“So far, he has left in his political trail, a philosophy of cordiality and democratic brotherhood, which among other attributes no APC party faithful or Ojokoro electorate can ever ignore.

“In view of this foregoing, we say to Ojokoro APC Leaders and stakeholders:

“Hon. Aduragbemi Olanrewaju Olaide is Not Just Our LCDA Chairmanship Choice, He Remains Our Only Hope.

“This Coalition (Ojokoro chapter) is a non-political umbrella body comprising the following Yoruba groups: Yoruba Koya (YK), Yoruba World Congress (YWC), Federation of Yoruba Consciousness and Culture (FYCC) and United Nations of Yoruba Ancestral Consciousness (UNYAC).

