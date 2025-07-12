Lagos LG Poll: Ex-Deputy Gov Alleges Irregularities, Demands Cancellation

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, on Saturday, alleged irregularities in the ongoing Local Government Area (LG) elections in the state.

This is as she called for the cancellation of the exercise, citing frustration over her inability to vote at her polling unit.

Bucknor-Akerele claimed that the relocation of polling units and the missing names were part of a larger plan to rig the election.

She called on the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to cancel the election, citing disenfranchisement and widespread logistical failures.

READ ALSO

“I have been to my own unit, my name is not there,” she said, adding that several units had been moved without prior notice.

“There are units supposed to be in front of Eko Hotel; they have brought them here to Ajose Adeogun.

“There is a clear effort to rig the election in favour of one party. Many people are not able to vote because they have completely disrupted all the polling units,” she said.