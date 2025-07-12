Lagos LG Poll: Election Is Peaceful, Orderly – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for the conduct of Saturday’s Local Government elections.

Describing the process as peaceful, orderly, and free from major incidents, the Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, ACE I Ahmed Ghali, said, “Everything is going peacefully, and you can see the area is so calm.”

Speaking during a routine monitoring exercise across various polling units in the state, Ghali said, “There is no incident report yet, and we are happy with that development.”

“From the report and information we have gathered, because our people are everywhere monitoring the situation, everything is going peacefully, and you can see the area is so calm,” Ghali stated.

He acknowledged that while there were minor delays in a few areas due to the movement of election materials, such issues were considered understandable and did not affect the overall integrity of the voting process.

Ghali praised the conduct of voters, electoral officers, and security personnel, noting that the professionalism observed on the ground contributed to the smooth conduct of the elections.

“Everyone is conducting themselves very well. People are coming and going. I have not seen any sign of malpractice, and you can see the conduct of the officials is also professional. The security men are alert and doing their job,” he added.

The anti-graft agency emphasised its continued presence at various polling units to ensure transparency and accountability until the conclusion of the voting exercise.

This statement from the EFCC underscores growing public confidence in Nigeria’s local electoral process and aligns with broader efforts to ensure credible and violence-free elections across the country.