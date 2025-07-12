Lagos LG Poll: Counting Begin As Voting Ends Across PUs

Voting has officially ended in the ongoing chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, and councillorship elections in Lagos State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the voting, which commences from 9 am to 3 pm, lasted 6 hours as directed by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

With the conclusion of voting, LASIEC officials moved to the next stage, which is the counting and sorting of results in the presence of election observers and party agents, as well as some voters who stayed behind to monitor the process.

Voting took place in the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

According to the Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, no political party was restrained from participating in the elections.