Lagos LG Poll: Coalition Commends LASIEC For Credible Election

The Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS) has commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible local government election.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Coalition’s spokesperson, Kola Ajayi, praised the leadership of LASIEC under Hon. Justice Bola Okikiola-Ighile for demonstrating professionalism and commitment to credible electoral processes.

Ajayi also applauded security agencies for maintaining neutrality and ensuring a peaceful election.

“We wish to commend the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its conduct of a free, fair, and credible local council election. We particularly recognize the leadership of Hon. Justice Bola Okikiola-Ighile and her dedicated team for their professionalism and commitment to electoral integrity in the face of notable challenges.

“We equally appreciate the security agencies for their neutrality and professionalism throughout the electoral process, which contributed significantly to the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“To all the successful candidates across the state, we extend our heartfelt congratulations. We urge you to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and be magnanimous in victory, recognizing that true leadership is measured by service and inclusivity,” he said.

Ajayi, however, expressed concern over persistent voter apathy in the state and called for intensified voter education efforts.

“The Coalition, comprising both registered and deregistered political parties, civil society organizations, and ethnic-based groups, notes with concern the persistent issue of voter apathy.

“In view of this, we advocate the formation of a tripartite engagement mechanism involving the state government, LASIEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), civil society groups, and other relevant stakeholders to strategize on voter education, awareness, and participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We must collectively take urgent steps to reawaken public interest in the electoral process and remind our citizens that voting is not just a right but a civic responsibility and a powerful tool for change.

“In conclusion, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening democracy and strengthening democratic institutions in Lagos State and Nigeria at large,” Ajayi said.